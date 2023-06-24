 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect
through 11 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Circus World Elephants take their final walk in the Big Top Parade

  • Updated
  • 0
Circus World kicks off season Friday, last with elephants
Credit: Wisconsin Historical Society

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- The elephants of Circus World celebrate their jump into a relaxing retirement with one final parade on Saturday. 

The Big Top Parade returned to the streets of Baraboo with historic wagons, exotic animals, marching bands, community floats and the elephants who were named the parade's grand marshals. 

Nanci Caflisch, co-chair of the Big Top Parade organizing committee, said that the elephants have always been the fan favorites. 

"We want to savor their last appearance in the parade and celebrate their considerable contribution to our event," Caflisch said. 

Saturday marked the finale of the annual Big Top Parade for this year.

Audiences observed a weekend of circus themed bands, entertainment and activities. As the parade wrapped up, the crowd was invited to visit Circus World and see the "Go West" Big Top show. 

After taking their final stride in the parades, the elephants will retire to an elephant sanctuary in Oklahoma. 

Executive Director of Circus World Scott O'Donnell wished the elephants a warm farewell, "'til we meet again."