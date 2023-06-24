Circus World Elephants take their final walk in the Big Top Parade

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- The elephants of Circus World celebrate their jump into a relaxing retirement with one final parade on Saturday.
The Big Top Parade returned to the streets of Baraboo with historic wagons, exotic animals, marching bands, community floats and the elephants who were named the parade's grand marshals.
Nanci Caflisch, co-chair of the Big Top Parade organizing committee, said that the elephants have always been the fan favorites.
"We want to savor their last appearance in the parade and celebrate their considerable contribution to our event," Caflisch said.
Saturday marked the finale of the annual Big Top Parade for this year.
Audiences observed a weekend of circus themed bands, entertainment and activities. As the parade wrapped up, the crowd was invited to visit Circus World and see the "Go West" Big Top show.
After taking their final stride in the parades, the elephants will retire to an elephant sanctuary in Oklahoma.
Executive Director of Circus World Scott O'Donnell wished the elephants a warm farewell, "'til we meet again."