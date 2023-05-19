Circus World kicks off season Friday, last with elephants

Baraboo, Wis. (WKOW) — Circus World kicks off its season on Friday, and it’s the last one with the elephants as performers.
The elephants have been a staple in the Baraboo community since the late 1800’s, with many of those years spent performing at Circus World, but now they will be retiring.
“Like all living creatures, the same as us, retirement age comes upon us… they’re getting to the age where it’s time to respectfully retire our elephants, said Scott O’Donnell, Circus World Director.
The elephants will be retiring to the Endangered Ark Foundation in Oklahoma. O’Donnell says they won’t be replaced because there aren't any younger circus elephants In North America to take up the mantle. He mentioned that breeding for a new elephant isn't in the cards either, as elephants have a two year gestation period.
So with "the girls' retirement," O'Donnell says the elephant chapter of their circus history comes to a close.
But O’Donnell says other animals will continue to be used for performances at Circus World, including dogs and ponies, not to mention the other performers.
“We’ll have funny clowns, and aerialists and acrobats and we’ll always honor the relationship between man and animals and other animals yet to come here,” O’Donnell said.
27 News reached out to PETA to get their thoughts on Circus World retiring the elephants.
“PETA welcomes the news that these elephants days of being exploited in the museum's sleazy shows will soon end. But while this is a baby step forward, PETA is calling on Circus World to take a bigger one, end all animal acts now and stop forcing elephants to perform even one more day,” said Klayton Rutherford, Manager of Research with The PETA Foundation’s Captive Animal Law Enforcement department.
Circus World will be open this summer from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. seven days a week. Click here for more information on hours and admission.
Baraboo’s Big Top Parade will take place at 11 a.m. on June 24, where the elephants will be the Grand Marshalls in the parade.
People can also see elephants in Wisconsin at the Milwaukee County Zoo.