Circus World ringmaster will take his final bow

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A long-time ringmaster at Circus World in Baraboo is preparing to leave the ring after 39 years.
Though he doesn't swing from the ceiling or ride a unicycle, everyone who goes to a show at Circus World sees Dave Saloutos, front and center.
It's been that way since the 1980s.
"I couldn't ask for a better job," Saloutos said.
However, things are about to change as he prepares to hang up his hat.
"In my heart I'm always going to be a 20- or 30-year-old out there in the ring, but I have mirrors at home," he joked.
Saloutos has called the ring home for almost four decades and with every new day he said he pictures his childhood self in the audience.
"Before almost every show, I try to remember what the circus was like for me when I was a kid," Saloutos explained. "And I picture that, and I said you are gonna be enthusing young people, and you're going to be making a difference in their lives. It might just be a momentary thing or it might be something that enthuses them and impacts the path their life goes."
What originally brought Saloutos to the circus way back when is what kept him there all those years.
"What we do is to bring joy and a smile to peoples faces, that's the whole reason for the circus," he said.
As his last day in the ring approaches, Saloutos is slowly preparing for his final bow.
"It's time for the next generation to take the reins and for me to take a step back, encourage and support," he added.
Saloutos' last day in the ring is August 28th which is also the last circus show of the summer season.