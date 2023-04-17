City and Metro Transit partner with MMSD to give students free summer bus passes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Today representatives from the City of Madison, the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) and Metro Transit joined to announce the 2023 Free Summer Bus Pass program.
It's the third year of the initiative where they will be offering free bus passes to all MMSD middle and high school students throughout the summer. That's as many as 7,000 bus passes.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway thinks of it as not only an investment in the environment but in our youth. She says it will prepare them "with vital community readiness skills" and give them "access to opportunity and independence."
She also calls it an investment in our future by "building our economy, our transit system and our community."
MMSD School Board President Ali Muldrow says, as a parent of three young kids in Madison, she knows what it means for families to see their young people supported and empowered by public transportation. She said the city "has shown up" by giving youth access to the city and everything it offers.
MMSD students made up almost 38,000 rides in 2021. In 2022, that increased to over 40,000 metro rides by MMSD students in just one summer.
The City and Metro Transit are working with the school districts to distribute passes starting in the middle of May. Students can pick up passes at their school's office or at the Madison Metro Transit office.