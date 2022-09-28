 Skip to main content
City attorney's office confirms name of Madison bar where 137 underage citations were issued

Beer taps
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison City Attorney's Office confirmed to 27 News it is reviewing the police report following a liquor law/bar check in early September on the 600 block of State Street.

The Alcohol License Review Committee as well as the City Attorney's Office confirmed the bar in question is City Bar. 

A Madison Police spokesperson said officers were visiting local bars while conducting "proactive enforcement" of liquor laws the night of September 1, and 137 people were cited for violations at a single bar. 

The City Attorney's Office told 27 News it is too early in the review process for a charging decision at this time. 

27 News reached out to City Bar for comment but has not heard back at the time of publication. 