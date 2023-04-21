City Bar agrees to pay fine after underage drinking citations

MADISON (WKOW) — A downtown Madison bar has agreed to pay a fine of nearly $15,000 after being cited for underage drinking.

City Bar on State Street pleaded no contest to a 93-count complaint filed after a September 1, 2022 raid resulted in 138 underage drinking and fake ID citations.

The original complaint stated some of the IDs taken were of “such quality that careful examination would have revealed them to be fake IDs,” calling attention to bar staff accused of poorly checking identification.

All of the people named in the 93 counts were between 18-20 years old when the incident happened. The complaint said the youngest one had just turned 18 two months before the September inspection.

City Bar received 10 demerit points under the city's liquor-licensing system and had to pay a total fine of $14,708.50.