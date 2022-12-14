City Bar prosecuted with 93 underage drinking-related counts

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison City Attorney's office filed 93 counts in municipal court against City Bar in downtown Madison connected to a September tavern safety inspection.

The complaint stated on September 1, 2022 around 10 p.m., police counted 138 people under the age of 21 at City Bar on State Street in Madison. Police issued those patrons citations and confiscated 137 fake IDs.

The complaint stated some of the IDs taken were of “such quality that careful examination would have revealed them to be fake IDs,” calling attention to bar staff accused of poorly checking identification.

All of the people named in the 93 counts were between 18-20 years old when the incident happened. The complaint said the youngest one had just turned 18 two months before the September inspection.

City Bar has until December 28, 2022, to decide whether it will accept the consequences of this prosecution or fight it in court.

27 News has reached out to City Bar multiple times about this incident but has yet to receive a response.