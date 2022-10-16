 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. There is
a possibility that an extensive cloud deck may keep temperatures
a little warmer than expected which would limit the coverage of
the freeze. Nevertheless, take precautions should the clouds
clear some as the night progresses.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

City boat launch closing for dredging project

Spring Harbor

Photo Courtesy: The City of Madison Engineering Department

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Parks Division announces on Facebook, the Spring Harbor Boat Launch will be closing for dredging.

The city's engineering division expects to start the dredging project Monday, Oct. 24.

The man-made harbor has a higher rate of blockage from sediment due to urban runoff and Madison's use of sand on roads in the winter.

The engineering department said it will dredge the entire length of Spring Harbor in an effort to maintain the area, provide navigability for recreational boating at the boat launch and provide a fishing habitat.

The project will make the harbor on the city's west side along Lake Mendota a minimum width of 50 feet and a minimum channel depth of 8 feet.

For more information on the Spring Harbor Dredge project, head to the city's website.

