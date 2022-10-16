City boat launch closing for dredging project

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Parks Division announces on Facebook, the Spring Harbor Boat Launch will be closing for dredging.
The city's engineering division expects to start the dredging project Monday, Oct. 24.
The man-made harbor has a higher rate of blockage from sediment due to urban runoff and Madison's use of sand on roads in the winter.
The engineering department said it will dredge the entire length of Spring Harbor in an effort to maintain the area, provide navigability for recreational boating at the boat launch and provide a fishing habitat.
The project will make the harbor on the city's west side along Lake Mendota a minimum width of 50 feet and a minimum channel depth of 8 feet.
For more information on the Spring Harbor Dredge project, head to the city's website.