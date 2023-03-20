City Council honors Beloit Memorial H.S. boys basketball team for standing up to racism

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit City Council honored the Memorial High School boys basketball team for taking the high road when confronted with racist behavior.
When the team played Muskego on March 3, they encountered alleged racial slurs and symbols.
The players and their families spoke out against the racism.
During Monday night's council meeting, council members presented each member of the basketball team with a commendation letter, honoring them for their resilience and character in the face of adversity.
Beloit Memorial boys basketball head coach Todd Marks said March 3 was a disturbing and unsettling evening, but what came out of it was the courage and strength that the players have.
"We love our kids. We love what they stand for. We love their character. And we love their voice and their leadership in such a positive way," Marks said.