City of Beloit announces next city manager

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit City Council has selected its next city manager from a pool of three finalists.

On Monday, city spokesperson Sarah Lock announced Jerry Gabrielatos was chosen for the position.

She said Gabrielatos' career in local government began by serving on the Chicago City Council, and he has over seven years of city management experience. He worked as Assistant City Manager and Interim City Manager in Albert Lea, Minnesota, and as City Manager in West Linn, OR.

During his time in city management, Lock said he led on issues related to economic and workforce development, diversity and inclusion and police reform, to name a few.

“We are looking forward to seeing Jerry fully integrate into our entire community. Along with the public, we are confident that with Jerry’s leadership and ability to build relationships, we will aspire to even greater heights," said Regina Dunkin, Beloit City Council president.

Gabrielatos said he's "thrilled" to come to Beloit and he's looking forward to working with everyone that makes the city a "special place."

The council is expected to consider Gabrielatos' contract at its January 16 meeting. He is expected to start no later than March 1.