...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

City of Beloit Fire Departments hosts students for summer academy fire service program

  Updated
  • 0
Beloit Fire Department summer program

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Fire Department celebrated the completion of a summer academy program focused on fire service.

The School District of Beloit and the City of Beloit Fire Department partnered to create a summer program that allows middle school students to experience what fire rescue teams do first hand. 

Firefighter Paramedic Decarlos Nora said it's important to introduce young students to the Fire Department scene. 

"We wanted to reach that middle school age to get them interested in a career of fire and EMS," Nora said. 

During the final day of the summer program, students participated in simulated search and rescue and forcible entry scenarios. The conclusion of the program was celebrated with a certificate ceremony. 

The Beloit Fire Department created this program as an opportunity to connect with youth in the community. 

The fire service program is designed "to bridge that gap between the Fire Department and the community," Nora said. 

