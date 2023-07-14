City of Beloit Fire Departments hosts students for summer academy fire service program

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Fire Department celebrated the completion of a summer academy program focused on fire service.
The School District of Beloit and the City of Beloit Fire Department partnered to create a summer program that allows middle school students to experience what fire rescue teams do first hand.
Firefighter Paramedic Decarlos Nora said it's important to introduce young students to the Fire Department scene.
"We wanted to reach that middle school age to get them interested in a career of fire and EMS," Nora said.
During the final day of the summer program, students participated in simulated search and rescue and forcible entry scenarios. The conclusion of the program was celebrated with a certificate ceremony.
The Beloit Fire Department created this program as an opportunity to connect with youth in the community.
The fire service program is designed "to bridge that gap between the Fire Department and the community," Nora said.