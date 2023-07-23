 Skip to main content
City of Beloit invites public to share feedback at transit meeting

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Stateline Area Transportation Study (SLATS) and Beloit Transit System (BTS) will be holding in-person information sessions on Monday, July 24th. 

BTS is conducting a study of transportation in Beloit to find ways to improve transit service for the community. 

The study will attempt to understand the current transportation system and determine whether microtransit would be beneficial to the City of Beloit.

The meetings will give the community an opportunity to share feedback on transit in Beloit and explore any questions or concerns. 

The City of Beloit will be hosting three meetings on Monday; 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Beloit Transfer Facility or the Piggly Wiggly at 1827 Prairie Avenue, and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library.

Community members who are unable to attend can share their feedback on the Beloit transit website. 

