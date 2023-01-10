City of Beloit names three finalists for city manager position

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Officials in Beloit narrow down their choice for the city manager position to three finalists.
“We appreciate the community’s patience and input during this process,” said City Council President Regina Dunkin. “The council will fully evaluate these candidates to ensure we are selecting the individual who will best serve our city’s needs.”
Each of the three men have spent years working in local government.
Casey Bradley has been the city administrator in Baraboo since 2020. He also served as county manager in Adams County. The city highlighted the work he's done in economic development throughout his career.
Jerry Gabrielatos has been in city management for seven years, most recently as the City Manager of West Linn, Oregon. Before that he was the assistant City Manager in Alert Lea, Minnesota. According to a release from the city of Beloit, Gabrielatos has led on issues related to economic and workforce development, community engagement, diversity and inclusion, sustainability and resilience, and police reform.
Blaine Wing has more than 20 years of local government experience in Michigan and Illinois. Currently, he's serving as the interim village manager in Sparta, Michigan.
A community forum is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Each finalist will give a presentation, and the public can submit questions.
The city council will hold a second round of interviews with the candidates on Saturday, Jan. 14. The council is working with Baker Tilly, a public sector executive search firm.