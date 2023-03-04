City of Beloit officers save choking child during traffic stop

CITY OF BELOIT (WKOW) — Two City of Beloit police officers saved a choking child during a traffic stop Friday night.
According to a City of Beloit Police Department Facebook post, the officers were conducting a traffic stop on the west side. While engaging with the driver, a woman came running toward them screaming for help.
Officer Richardson saw the woman carrying a two-year-old girl who was not breathing. After being informed that the girl may be choking on pizza, Richardson immediately took the child and began doing back slaps.
Officer Love radioed for EMS who responded. Within a minute or two, the child began moaning and then crying.
Sergeant Ryan Flanagan said the babysitter later told the officers that she saw the lights from their vehicles out the window and ran to them for help. It was a blessing that the officers were close by and able to help.
The City of Beloit Police Department encourages everyone, especially parents and childcare providers, to learn the proper procedure for dealing with a choking child.