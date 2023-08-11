City of Beloit prepares for neighborhood cleanup event Saturday

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- Community Action's Merrill Community Center has teamed up with the city of Beloit to host a neighborhood cleanup event on Saturday.
Beginning at 9 a.m. at Summit Park, the event will include Merrill neighborhood cleanup, electronic disposal opportunities, a community resource fair, and a backpack giveaway.
This event will provide the opportunity for residents to safely dispose of items like tires, old electronics, and more.
The city of Beloit has asked residents to not bring liquids, furniture, TVs over 20 inches or large appliances.
The event schedule can be found on the City of Beloit website.