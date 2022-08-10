City of Beloit receives $13.4M in federal funds for road improvement projects

BELOIT (WKOW) — The City of Beloit is getting over $13 million in federal for road improvement projects.
In a release, city of Beloit and Ho-Chunk Nation officials said they're getting $13.48 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The funds come from a RAISE grant. The required local match for the joint project will be provided by Ho-Chunk Nation, officials say.
The road improvements are are for near Willowbrook and Colley roads, which officials say is "necessary given the traffic impacts of a future casino and resort." Construction on the casino project is expected to begin in 2023.
“As we developed the plans for our project with Beloit, we saw the need for safe and efficient roads around Willowbrook and Colley,” said Karena Thundercloud, Vice President of the Ho-Chunk Nation. “The RAISE grant helps the Ho-Chunk Nation and Beloit offer safe routes for our community and visitors, whether by car, bus, or bicycle."
The project includes four elements:
- Reconstructing Willowbrook Road from Milwaukee Road to the state line with bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. This will include the construction of a new bridge and an upgraded railroad crossing.
- Reconstructing Colley Road to Gateway Boulevard with bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
- Installing a traffic signal at Milwaukee Road and Willowbrook Road.
- Improving intersections near the development project.