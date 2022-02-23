 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations for the lakeshore
counties of 2 to 5 inches. For counties further inland, total
snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

City of Beloit receives grant to develop community outreach center

  • Updated
Beloit College photo

BELOIT (WKOW) -- City of Beloit is getting a $9 million grant to develop a community outreach and engagement center.

Governor Tony Evers announced the grant at Beloit College.

The college will house the new center at Morse Library. 

The idea is to bring groups together, like the school district, Boys and Girls Club and NAACP to find solutions to community problems.

"This would be a place where folks can come together to build on the innovation, ingenuity and partnerships that already exists here in Beloit to better serve community, especially those who have been underserved," said Gov. Evers.

The grant is being funded through the American Rescue Plan act.

