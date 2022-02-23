City of Beloit receives grant to develop community outreach center

BELOIT (WKOW) -- City of Beloit is getting a $9 million grant to develop a community outreach and engagement center.
Governor Tony Evers announced the grant at Beloit College.
The college will house the new center at Morse Library.
The idea is to bring groups together, like the school district, Boys and Girls Club and NAACP to find solutions to community problems.
"This would be a place where folks can come together to build on the innovation, ingenuity and partnerships that already exists here in Beloit to better serve community, especially those who have been underserved," said Gov. Evers.
The grant is being funded through the American Rescue Plan act.