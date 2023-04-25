City of Beloit warns residents to ignore fake water quality notice postcards

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The city of Beloit is warning its residents that the water quality postcards they received aren't affiliated with the city.
The city states the "Water Quality Notice" postcards -- similar to the one shown above -- are fake.
The city says all water quality notices would come directly from the city of Beloit, and these postcards should be ignored and thrown away.
If you have any questions in regards to your water quality or theses notices, please contact the city of Beloit Water Utility at 608-364-2888.