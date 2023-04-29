City of Fitchburg honors Arbor Day, more than 20 trees planted

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — More than 20 trees were planted at Southdale Park this weekend in honor of Arbor Day.
"We've been working in this park to basically do a little beautification, and this project is part of that," Anna Healy, Urban Forester and Naturalist for the City of Fitchburg said.
Participants planted several tree varieties, including a Blue Beech Tree, an Eastern Redbud and a Sugar Maple. Healy hopes the trees go on to provide people with beautiful scenery during every season.
"We're always planting a huge variety and we're always trying new things," Healy said.
She added the goal of planting was to achieve a 30% canopy in Southdale Park.