City of Fitchburg honors Arbor Day, more than 20 trees planted

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — More than 20 trees were planted at Southdale Park this weekend in honor of Arbor Day.

"We've been working in this park to basically do a little beautification, and this project is part of that," Anna Healy, Urban Forester and Naturalist for the City of Fitchburg said.

Participants planted several tree varieties, including a Blue Beech Tree, an Eastern Redbud and a Sugar Maple. Healy hopes the trees go on to provide people with beautiful scenery during every season. 

"We're always planting a huge variety and we're always trying new things," Healy said.

She added the goal of planting was to achieve a 30% canopy in Southdale Park.

