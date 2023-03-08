City of Fitchburg to host road safety meeting

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The city of Fitchburg is set to hold a meeting Wednesday evening to address safety concerns on their roads.
The meeting comes after local Principal Beth Steffen was hit and killed by a driver on Syene Road in early January.
Wednesday's meeting will go over the city's updated Reconstruction project and allow residents to ask questions and give feedback.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
People are encouraged to attend via Zoom, but there will be a room at Fire Station #3 on South Syene Road for those who want to attend in person.