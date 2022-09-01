City of Janesville, local humane society partner for calendar fundraiser

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — For the month of September, you can vote for your favorite Janesville rescue workers and adoptable animals for an upcoming calendar.
The City of Janesville and the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin are partnering to fundraise for the city with their "Rescuers for Rescues" project.
The project is being done to shore up the city's $35,000 budget shortfall — and to help pets find a new home.
The top 12 photos will be included in a calendar that you can buy later this year.
You can vote as much as you want until Sept. 30. Votes are $1 each.
For more information about the project, contact Ann Peterson at apeterson@petsgohome.org.