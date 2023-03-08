City of Janesville names next city manager

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville announced Tuesday that Kevin Lahner has been selected as the next city manager.
Lahner is currently the city administrator for Waukesha, a role he's held since 2015. During his time as city administrator, Waukesha has been named one of the best places to live by the U.S. News and World Report (2021) and as one of the best places to work by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (2020, 2021).
Before his time in Waukesha, Lahner served as the city administrator in Burlington for seven years and previously held roles in the communities of Keller, TX, and Flower Mound, TX.
Lahner is also an adjunct instructor in the Master of Public Administration program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
“I am honored to be chosen by the City Council for this important role and I am excited to begin working with a professional staff and engaged community,” Lahner said. “It is bittersweet to be leaving Waukesha and I appreciate all the incredible work of the staff, council, and community during my time there.”
The city council will vote on Lahner's employment contract on Monday, March 13, and he's expected to begin his work in early May.