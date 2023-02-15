City of Janesville prepares for a snow storm, navigating winter weather uncertainty

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- It's the calm before the winter storm in the city of Janesville as they prepare for Thursday's forecasted snowfall.
Maggie Darr, the Operations Director for the City of Janesville, said so far, this winter has been uncertain. There are several inches of snow one day and sunny 45-degree weather the next.
Because of the unpredictability, Darr said the city always prepares for the worst-case scenario.
"So, we don't get ourselves into a situation where we're scrambling to call in staff and resource something better than we expected," she said. "But it does happen where we over plan, and then what we ended up getting the day of the event is minimal."
She said they always meet internally, no matter the size of the storm. That way they can make sure their roster is together, check snow removal equipment and notify the public.
Darr said sometimes, they have to change their plans as they go.
"Obviously, you have a very different response, if it's a one-inch snowstorm versus an eight-inch snowstorm. So, we do our best to plan for the worst," Darr said. "Sometimes we have to make adjustments on the fly. But we plan to make sure we have all the resources in place to address whatever actually happens."
Darr said it's easier to call of resources than to scramble in gathering them.
The city isn't alone when it comes to navigating around this year's winter weather uncertainty.
Mike Kamppi owns Kamppi Auto and has worked in the industry for 20 years. Like Darr, he said this winter has been strange.
"We didn't get that hard spell, so it's been extremely difficult. There's not been a lot of snow, but you get some cold and ice. That's usually the most dangerous part anyways," Kamppi said.
Kamppi said when the temperature drops, business tends to rise.
"Usually from car problems to flat tires, ditch suspension work," he said. "I mean, when the weather gets bad, we get kind of crazy here."
Keeping the roads clear and safe during a winter storm is a team effort.