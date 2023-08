MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison announced it's adjusting its Metro Transit Service after a recent redesign.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway talked about some of the potential changes earlier in August, mentioning that some routes were running late. She also said there were complaints about a lack of direct service from the west side to the UW Hospital area.

The changes are meant to address those issues and will go into effect Sunday Aug. 20.

View the full list of changes online.