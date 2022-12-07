City of Madison asking the public for input on where proposed Amtrak station will be

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than a hundred people from the public crammed into a room in Madison's Municipal Building on Wednesday to hear from officials and provide input on a newly proposed passenger rail station in the city.
The city is working with Amtrak to bring passenger rail service to Madison for the first time in 50 years — a move that would connect the city with both Milwaukee and the Twin Cities. The project is now possible after President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was passed earlier this year, providing more than $60 billion in funding for passenger rail service across the country.
At the first public input meeting Wednesday, long-time Amtrak rider Kirsten Johnson said it's about time.
"Every time I want to take an Amtrak train, I have to go to Chicago, and I have to take a four-hour Van Galder bus ride down there," Johnson said. "It's really difficult."
The city is considering six possible locations for the new train station:
- Near the Dane County Regional Airport
- On the North Side where Oscar Mayer was located
- Off of East Washington Avenue near First Street
- The Near East Side near Atwood Avenue
- Downtown, potentially beneath Monona Terrace
- The UW-Madison Campus, near Park Street
Johnson says she hopes the new station is on the east side.
"East Washington area looked really nice to me, because not only is it close to where I live, but it also just seems like there'd be more space," Johnson said.
However, in the crowd of many people, there are also many opinions.
"On a personal level, I think downtown is great," Madison resident Kimberly Cho said. "Because I'm in this area. But also, I think it's great because it is the hub kind of revitalizing downtown post pandemic and all these things."
Transportation Planner Philip Gritzmacher Jr. is leading the project, and he says there are still many steps between now and when the final location recommendation is made in April.
"What we're going to do is we have a bunch of criteria that we're going to be looking at to narrow it down to two or three options that we can really drill down on," Gritzmacher said. "To make sure that the two to three options are feasible and bring that to the public."
There are currently two more public input meetings scheduled between now and April. Residents can also submit feedback on the city's website.
For more information or to submit your own feedback, click here.