City of Madison asks its residents to only mow twice this May

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison is asking its residents to commit to "Low Mow May" to help out local pollinators.
Less drastic than its "No Mow" counterpart, the city asks those participating to only mow twice this month instead of every week.
The initiative is being done to help the declining bee population, which is coming out of hibernation and looking for food. Lawns that are about five inches tall provide bees a lot of food in the form of clovers, dandelions and violets, according to the city.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said Madison is a certified Bee City, so the city is committed to helping its native pollinators.
“Low Mow May is just one initiative the City is taking to provide bees and other species with a healthy habitat that is rich in a variety of native plants, provides nest sites, and is protected from pesticides,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Tall grass ordinances will not be enforced for the remainder of the month.