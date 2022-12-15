City of Madison clears snow from neighborhood streets, preparing for colder temperatures and more snowfall

MADISON (WKOW) -- Snow removal crews are working day and night to clear the streets across Wisconsin. In Madison, some have been out for more than 15 hours.
Brent Oneil has been plowing for the City of Madison for the last 18 years. He has seen many Wisconsin winters and said even though the snowfall seems to be trending light so far, he is not sure how long that will last.
"We're going to have to have colder temperatures next week, so I think this will stick around," he said.
They started clearing the streets late Wednesday night and have been working into the following day.
Bryan Johnson, a spokesperson for the City of Madison Streets Division, said even with all the equipment they have working on the roads, it will still take around 12 to 14 hours to complete.
"It's just so much pavement for us to push snow from. It's around 1800 traffic lane miles in the city. That's like driving from here to the Mojave Desert in California," Johnson said.
Once temperatures start dropping, Johnson said the snow freezes in place which becomes nearly impossible to move.
He said seeing what mother nature throws their way is "just the life of the streets division." But, Johnson said it's all about being prepared and staying on top of things.
"This snow is going to linger around for a little bit. And we might see a little bit more snow tonight as well," Johnson said. "If we have to bring our salt routes on to keep those main thoroughfares open overnight hours. That's what we'll have to do and try to do two things at once."