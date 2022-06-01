City of Madison, Dane County officials team up to unveil clean beach corridor

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi teamed up to unveil a brand new "clean beach corridor" at Warner Park Beach on Wednesday.
The project is the first in a series of projects that the two officials are partnering on to encourage safe swimming areas for families at area lakes.
"This system filters the water from an enclosed swim area and allows that water to be safe and clean in almost all conditions," Rhodes-Conway said at a press conference Wednesday. "And we'll reduce beach closures due to contamination."
The county and city are now partnering on a multi-year effort to create safe swimming areas in Madison.