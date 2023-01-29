City of Madison declares snow emergency, alternate side parking in effect

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening and alternate side parking rules will be in effect citywide for Sunday and Monday nights for roads to be cleared.
According to a statement from the city, clean-up efforts will continue throughout the day and into the night. Snow plowing updates can be found on their website.
The city encourages off-street parking while streets are being plowed so there are fewer obstacles and more snow can be cleared. Trash and recycling bins should also not be placed in the streets for pickup.
According to the city, a declared snow emergency means overnight alternate side parking restrictions will be in effect for the next two nights for the entire City of Madison, including the Snow Emergency Zone.
Residents parking on the street Sunday evening into Monday morning need to have their vehicles on the even house numbered side of the street between the hours of 1am and 7am.
Residents parking on the street Monday evening into Tuesday morning need to have their vehicles on the odd house numbered side of the street between the hours of 1am and 7am.
Violations of daytime parking restrictions and the overnight alternate side parking rules can be ticketed and may be towed.
