City of Madison discusses efforts to reimagine Lake Monona's downtown shoreline

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is re-envisioning the Lake Monona shoreline adjacent to downtown.
On Wednesday, the City of Madison held a public event series for the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge.
There, committee members spoke about the effort to reimagine the area and the progress on the first stage of the project.
Allen Arntsen is the Chair of the City of Madison Lake Monona Waterfront Ad-hoc Committee and serves on the Friends of Nolen Waterfront board.
"The committee has really been working hard over the past four months or so to be moving this project forward," Arntsen said.
The city is sponsoring a $75,000 design challenge for engineering firms to create a "conceptual master plan for a shoreline park from Machinery Row to Olin Park."
According to Arntsen, they received 14 submissions from firms for the "request of qualifications." After reviewing those submissions, the city is left with three top engineering firms.
- Agency Landscape + Planning
- Sasaki Associates
- James Corner Field Operations
"What the committee did is reviewed those submittals and scored them under criteria that were set forth in the authorizing resolution," Arntsen said. "We literally put scores next to each one, and then it was the highest ranking teams that went forward. After that initial scoring process, we conducted virtual interviews of the five highest rank teams."
Mike Sturm is the Landscape Architect for Madison Parks Division.
"The resolution authorized the design challenge, confirm the planning area, the participation stipends, the contract awards, and per the resolution intended the challenge is to develop a visionary, inclusive and environmentally focused master plan for the Lake Monona Waterfront," Sturm said.
He said the intent of the current design challenge is to produce a master plan for the Lake Monona Waterfront planning area, and that "implementing the plan recommendations will be dependent on future city budget allocations and potential private partnerships."
Sturm added there is not a set timeframe for the construction of the pending master plan improvements.
But, Sturm said that "Parks has identified funding in our Capital Improvement Plan for a first phase of construction in 2026 to align with the John Nolen Drive reconstruction project. The specific improvements will be based on the adopted master plan recommendations, which is anticipated to occur by the end of 2023."
Community member Diane Morgenthaler said the concept of developing a lakefront has been going on for a long time, and she is excited to see it all come together.
"It's moving quickly. I really hope everyone in the community can participate and make and have some input and have take the time to think about this with us because it's such an exciting project," Morganthaler said.
She believes a project like this will allow even more people to enjoy one of Madison's gems.
"Whether it's to fish or walk along the lakefront in a peaceful environment in a safe and peaceful environment, whether it's to be out on the lake, in some way, shape, or form. Those are all things that people say they want. We hear that often in the community," she said.