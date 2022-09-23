City of Madison Fire Department to host first recruitment events since 2019

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Fire Department is hosting recruitment open houses for the first time since the pandemic.
Cynthia Schuster, the Public Information Officer for the Madison Fire Department, said past recruiting events have been successful and hopes it stays that way for years to come.
"It's a real privilege to be able to have this great pool of applicants to choose from and to find the best to serve the city of Madison," Schuster said. "Since the last time we've done this, there's been a pandemic, and a lot of changes in our economy."
She added that recruiting periods only happen every two to three years, depending on their staffing.
This year, the department is expanding its outreach by offering virtual recruitment sessions.
Their first virtual open house takes place on Monday, September 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
"We are looking for new practices to engage a greater audience and increase access," said Jenna Larson, a firefighter/EMT for MFD. "You no longer have to find coverage for work or childcare, and it also takes away the intimidation factor of maybe somebody has never been in a firehouse, but has always been curious. So good way to get information and get an introduction to the field."
As they find a new means to reach future firefighters, the City of Madison is focusing on another element: diversity.
"Statistically, only 4.5% of all firefighters in the United States are women," Larson said. "But yet, we're half the population. So we're hoping that this will draw in more people who are curious about this industry, and hopefully get a great pool of female applicants and just be able to better represent the populations that we're serving here and Madison."
To target women specifically, the department is hosting a recruiting event on Tuesday, October 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
"What we want is people with life experience, personal and professional experience that is reflective of the people that we're serving," Schuster said. "Multilingual people and people who can help us grow as a department."
Schuster said the department will start accepting applications in the coming months.