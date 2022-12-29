City of Madison gives reminders on how to protect pipes from freezing after uptick in service calls

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is reminding residents how to protect their pipes from freezing after the Madison Fire Department responded to over 30 significant leaks around the city over the last few days.
The City states that pipes typically burst or break when the water inside them freezes, but the problem is only discovered when the ice begins to thaw. As temperatures warmed over the weekend, there were more calls for service related to water leaks.
Because damage can be significant, the City and Madison Fire encourage residents to get insured. Most business and homeowners are already insured, but renters can protect their personal property and even be reimbursed for staying in a hotel.
Protecting Your Pipes
The City says you can protect your pipes by making sure all pipes, including automatic sprinkler systems, are properly insulated. Check for areas where cold air may be rushing in.
While most of the incidents this week would have been difficult for the average occupant to prevent, some may have been avoided by:
- Keeping thermostats set to a minimum of 55 degrees, even if leaving home for an extended period of time
- Turning off the water supply and draining the pipes if leaving for an extended period of time
- Opening cabinet doors under kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow warmer air to circulate around the pipes
- Keeping windows and doors closed to keep out cold air
- Replacing the batteries in your thermostat if leaving for an extended period of time. Worn out batteries may prevent the furnace from turning on when it should.
Additionally, make sure all outdoor hoses are disconnected and faucets are turned off. Keep heat ducts, cool air returns and any heat source unobstructed.
Never use an open-flame device to try to thaw your pipes.
Call 911 if the water leak has reached electrical devices or utilities, causing an electrical hazard, or any time standing or rising water covers the pilot light or gas valve for your water heater or clothes dryer.