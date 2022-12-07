 Skip to main content
City of Madison hosting meeting on proposed passenger rail station

  • Updated
Proposed Amtrak passenger rail station looks to connect Madison with major Midwest cities; public input requested

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is hosting a kickoff meeting for a study on bringing a passenger rail station to the city.

Amtrak has identified Madison as a connection on a future extension of its Hiawatha line.

There are in-person and virtual options for Wednesday's meeting.

The in-person meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. in room 215 of the Madison Municipal Building, which is 215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

The virtual meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom. You can register for the meeting on the City of Madison Transportation Passenger Rail Station page.

