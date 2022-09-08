City of Madison is 'finalizing negotiations' to open grocery store on city's south side

MADISON (WKOW) — The city of Madison says it's in final negotiations to open a grocery store on the city's south side.
The current Pick 'n Save at the Truman Olson project, located on Cedar Street, is set to close. In its wake, the city says Maurer's Urban Market will open a 24,000-square-foot full service grocery store.
In a press release, the city reports that an agreement to redevelop the former Truman Olson Army Reserve Center was signed in 2015. In addition to the grocery store, the redevelopment adds 150 units of affordable housing.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is excited about the progress on the project.
“I am very pleased that we are delivering on the City’s promise to ensure that a full service grocery store will continue to serve all South Madison residents from now into the future," Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.
The owner of the new grocery store, Kristie Maurer, said joining the project is a dream come true.
“I am thrilled to be working on this project. This has been a dream of mine, and I could not be more excited to be opening my first grocery store in my hometown,” Maurer said.
Maurer says the store will "reflect the neighborhood and community it serves." The store will have grocery staples, along with fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli and bakery offerings.
District 13 and 14 alders, Tag Evers and Sheri Carter, reflect on the importance of opening the new store — saying the closure of Pick and Save would leave a gap in available grocery stores in the area. Carter says it would be the first time that part of the city was without a grocery store since the 1950's.
"It’s been a very challenging process, but we are rounding the corner here with this announcement," Evers said. "I’m confident that the continued hard work by staff, the development team, and our new grocer will get us across the finish line.”
There are still some steps the city says it needs to take to finalize the process. This includes purchasing the grocery store condominium space and entering into a lease with Maurer's Urban Market.
This process is expected to be done by the end of the year.