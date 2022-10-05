City of Madison partners with acclaimed artist to take a stand against 'erosion' of democracy

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's absentee ballot boxes are being transformed to take a stand against an "erosion" of democracy, according to a release from the City of Madison.
After the Wisconsin Supreme Court banned most absentee ballot drop boxes, the City of Madison has partnered with artist Jenny Holzer to make a statement about the decision. A press release says the city approached Holzer, asking if she could reuse an element from her contribution to the 2020 YOUVOTE campaign.
The quote is from American abolitionist and women's rights advocate Sojourner Truth: "Truth is powerful and will prevail." It will stand in stark contrast against the glossy black background of the drop box.
“Holzer’s work is impactful, because it uses simple messages to engage the viewer and draw their attention to the topic at hand. The artist uses this Sojourner Truth quote because it also conveys the importance of gender and racial equality in voting rights. It is my hope that this artwork will hearten and inspire people who see it, and encourage everyone to vote this fall,” said City Arts Director Karin Wolf.
The drop boxes will still include detailed instructions on how voters can return their absentee ballots under the new ruling, which had already been added to the drop boxes after the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision.
The new ballot box art project is underway and can be seen at Fire Station 1 on 316 West Dayton Street.