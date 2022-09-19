City of Madison plans alternative Halloween programming after canceling Freakfest

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Parks Department announced two days of Halloween celebrations in the downtown area, as it will not be hosting Freakfest for the third year in a row.
A press release stated alternative planned programming is as follows:
Wednesday, October 26
- Downtown Madison Family Halloween State Street and Capitol Square trick-or-treating for young children and their families from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. sponsored by Madison's Central Business Improvement District.
- Hayrides around the Capitol Square from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. sponsored by Madison Parks.
- Movies with Madison Parks showing Hocus Pocus from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. near the top of State Street.
Saturday, October 29
- Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee’s viewing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at 10:00 p.m. in Shannon Hall.
- Claudio Simonetti's Goblin Performing Suspiria at the Orpheum Theater starting at 8:00 p.m.
Freakfest had previously been canceled for COVID-19 concerns. This year, a spokesperson for Madison Parks stated "the City has moved away from a formal/sanctioned event for Halloween, also known as Freakfest, and again there will be no formal event this year."
The City of Madison will be taking additional precautions on Halloween weekend including a glass ban on State Street and closures of Streateries at 6:00 p.m., according to a press release.
There are no formal events planned downtown for Monday, October 31. The City of Madison also noted there is no UW football game or homecoming planned during Halloween weekend this year.
