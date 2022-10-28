City of Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board announces new independent police monitor

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) announced in a press release the hire of Robert Copley as the independent police monitor.

Copley graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy (Pre-Law) from Fresno State and earned a law degree from Marquette University Law School, according to the release.

The PCOB said Copley worked as a police open records legal advisor for the City of Milwaukee Police Department, managed the Division of Medicaid Services’ responses to open records requests and served as a paralegal for the City of Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.

While a student at Fresno State, Copley interned at Smith Johnson, Inc., an employment discrimination firm. Additionally, while at Marquette, he interned for the State of Wisconsin Public Defender Appellate Division.

Copley starts on Dec. 5, 2022, pending approval by the Common Council. His salary is scheduled to be $122,000.

The announcement came a week after PCOB's previous hire, John Tate II, turned down his acceptance of the monitor position to take on the role of Racine's violence prevention manager.