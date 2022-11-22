City of Madison releases end-of-year report for behavioral health emergency program

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's CARES program has been in effect for a little more than a year now, and the city has released an end-of-year report to show the effect it's had on the community.

CARES — formally known as the Community Alternative Response for Emergency Services program — is a mobile response team that responds to non-violent behavioral health emergency calls. The teams are trained in de-escalation, suicide prevention and risk assessment, trauma informed care and a number of other areas.

Beyond responding to these emergency calls, CARES teams spend time building relationships in the community at local shelters and mental health care facilities, and they follow up with their patients to ensure they've received care.

In its first year, the city says CARES safely responded to 935 calls. 19% of the responses were welfare checks.

The report shows only 3% of CARES patients were transferred to police, which shows CARES is meeting its goal of diverting patients from law enforcement when possible.

Additionally, the city reports CARES only took 18% of the 724 patients it made contact with to emergency rooms, which shows CARES is meeting its goal of diverting patients from emergency rooms when possible.

A significant sector of CARES patients were ages 25-44 (36%), and CARES serves both men and women fairly equally (47% and 53%, respectively).

The largest percentage of behavioral health crises were reported as "Other Behavioral Health Concerns" (23%) followed by "Suicidal/Homicidal Thoughts" (17%).

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she was happy with what the CARES program has done in the community since it's been established.

“Very few communities are responding to their community’s mental health needs in this way," she said. "I’m proud to see the positive impact CARES has had in the community, and the benefits it’s brought to the patient experience.

The city will host a virtual public meeting to gather feedback on the program and present the report on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. You can register for the meeting online.

You can read the full report online.