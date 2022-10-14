City of Madison reveals finalists for trash compactor naming election

MADISON (WKOW) -- Back in June, we asked what you'd name a trash compactor. Months later, the City of Madison has revealed what names made the cut and when the victor will be crowned.
500 names entered the fray, and 15 finalists came out on top.
Trash Compactor
Recycling Compactor
Alexander Cramilton
(Shut Up, Wesley!) Crusher
Bill S. PressTrash, Esquire
CompacTed Theodore Logan
Compressor X
Compatrick
Crush Farley
Compressica Simpson
Debris Larson
Crushin' Bob Laflatten
General George S. Flatten
Flatten Oswalt
Harry Squasher
George Squashington
Oscar
Lin Manuel Squaranda
Rosie the Rubbisher
Princess Press
Smashley Simpson
Pulverine
Squarin' Rodgers
Recycly Recyclerson
Squashbob Trashpants
Ron Squeezely
The Crusher
Sir Crushalot
TrashKhaaaaaan!
Stone Cold Squeeze Often
Trashy McTrashface
The Comingler
Over 2,200 votes were counted during the election.
The city said the delay between the initial election and the reveal was due to them getting special-made details for the eventual winner.
The champion will be named on Oct. 21, and 27 News will give you an inside look on the voting breakdown.