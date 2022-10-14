 Skip to main content
City of Madison reveals finalists for trash compactor naming election

  • Updated
  • 0
Recycling Compactor
Credit: City of Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Back in June, we asked what you'd name a trash compactor. Months later, the City of Madison has revealed what names made the cut and when the victor will be crowned.

500 names entered the fray, and 15 finalists came out on top.

Trash Compactor 

Recycling Compactor  

Alexander Cramilton

(Shut Up, Wesley!) Crusher

Bill S. PressTrash, Esquire

CompacTed Theodore Logan

Compressor X

Compatrick

Crush Farley

Compressica Simpson

Debris Larson

Crushin' Bob Laflatten

General George S. Flatten

Flatten Oswalt

Harry Squasher

George Squashington

Oscar

Lin Manuel Squaranda

Rosie the Rubbisher

Princess Press

Smashley Simpson

Pulverine

Squarin' Rodgers

Recycly Recyclerson

Squashbob Trashpants

Ron Squeezely

The Crusher

Sir Crushalot

TrashKhaaaaaan!

Stone Cold Squeeze Often

Trashy McTrashface

The Comingler

Over 2,200 votes were counted during the election.

The city said the delay between the initial election and the reveal was due to them getting special-made details for the eventual winner.

The champion will be named on Oct. 21, and 27 News will give you an inside look on the voting breakdown.