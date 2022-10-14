City of Madison reveals finalists for trash compactor naming election

MADISON (WKOW) -- Back in June, we asked what you'd name a trash compactor. Months later, the City of Madison has revealed what names made the cut and when the victor will be crowned.

500 names entered the fray, and 15 finalists came out on top.

Trash Compactor Recycling Compactor Alexander Cramilton (Shut Up, Wesley!) Crusher Bill S. PressTrash, Esquire CompacTed Theodore Logan Compressor X Compatrick Crush Farley Compressica Simpson Debris Larson Crushin' Bob Laflatten General George S. Flatten Flatten Oswalt Harry Squasher George Squashington Oscar Lin Manuel Squaranda Rosie the Rubbisher Princess Press Smashley Simpson Pulverine Squarin' Rodgers Recycly Recyclerson Squashbob Trashpants Ron Squeezely The Crusher Sir Crushalot TrashKhaaaaaan! Stone Cold Squeeze Often Trashy McTrashface The Comingler

Over 2,200 votes were counted during the election.

The city said the delay between the initial election and the reveal was due to them getting special-made details for the eventual winner.

The champion will be named on Oct. 21, and 27 News will give you an inside look on the voting breakdown.