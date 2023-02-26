City of Madison Streets Division plans targeted salting operation

MADISON (WKOW) — The Streets Division is coordinating a targeted salting operation ahead of Sunday night's rainstorm.
With temperatures set to be slightly above freezing and a rainstorm due to hit during the overnight hours Sunday into Monday, the Streets Division hopes to prevent dangerous road conditions.
According to the City of Madison, the Streets Division will be dispatching 20 experience operators for a targeted salting operation on certain residential areas that have a persistent hard pack of snow and ice.
The targeted operation seeks to prevent slippery road conditions on residential hills, curves and intersection that have not seen the melting that other areas have.
Not all residential areas will be salted.
Streets Division staff will be carefully monitoring road and weather conditions, and additional updates will be provided as operations change.