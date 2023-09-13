City of Madison to do away with panhandling ordinance

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is in the process of getting rid of its ordinance that bans panhandling.

Alders say it violates a SCOTUS ruling that says panhandling is protected under the first amendment.

One reason Madison's ordinance was put in place was to keep panhandlers off of State Street. It hasn't been enforced since the 2015 Supreme Court ruling.

Jason Ilstrup, President of Downtown Madison Inc. says they're trying to educate others about how they can help people who may be asking for money.

"This community has such a deep heart," Ilstrup said. "We want to help everyone in need that maybe there are other ways to help those folks that are panhandling. Working with the many and myriad of nonprofit agencies working in this space."

The city's Public Safety Review Committee has been scheduled to talk about the ordinance Wednesday night, but that meeting was canceled.

The committee meets again next month.