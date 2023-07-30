City of Madison to hold meeting discussing conservation options for Annie Stewart Fountain

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison will host a meeting Monday to discuss possible conservation approaches to the Annie Stewart Fountain: the oldest commissioned public artwork in the City of Madison.
The fountain, created by Frederick J. Clasgens between 1917 and 1925, is a memorial to charitable community member Annie Stewart who died of suicide in 1905.
Now, almost a century later, the fountain has undergone substantial damage. The statue has many pieces missing and others severely deteriorated.
The City of Madison Parks division has taken several steps to outline risks and conservation options in preparation for a final decision. In 2017, they commission a conservation/preservation plan for the fountain from InSite Consulting architects. In 2023, Conservation of Sculpture and Objects Studio, Inc. (CSOS) compiled an analysis outlining possible courses of action.
In their analysis, CSOS considered the nearly 1400 responses to a community survey about the fate of the fountain as well an evaluation of the pros, cons, and cost estimates of each approach.
On July 31st at 7 p.m., community members are invited to join a zoom meeting with the City of Madison to discuss next steps and help determine the best possible outcome for the sculpture.
More information about the Annie Stewart Fountain, as well as the CSOS report and registration for the meeting, is available on the City's Website.