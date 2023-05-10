City of Madison to host Open House on upcoming projects on the west side

MADISON (WKOW) — The public has a chance to hear from the City of Madison and give opinions on new plans, projects, and initiatives coming to the west side.
You can attend the Wednesday open house and give your input or ask questions on projects like Bus Rapid Transit, Vision Zero and affordable housing.
“With seven City departments and divisions present, this open house makes it easy for residents to get information they need and share perspectives on many projects at a single event, rather than attending many meetings,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “I hope folks are able to stop by, even if just for a few minutes, to share their thoughts on neighborhood parks, transportation, and the many other ongoing initiatives in this area of the city.”
The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00p.m. at the Lussier Community Education Center on 55 South Gammon Road.