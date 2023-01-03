City of Madison wants you to name these plows

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Madison is once again calling upon the city's brightest minds to name some of its equipment.

Last time, it was trash compactors; this time, it's snowplows.

A total of four vehicles need to be named:

A dual-wing plow , which will help plow roads in a single pass. This will be the first plow of its type in the Madison fleet.

A quad axle brine tanker, which will be used to brine main roads before winter storms. The city said this will reduce the need for more salting later in the storm.

A trackless MT7, which will remove snow on the Southwest Bike Path and other plowing on Engineering Division maintained paths. In the summer, it will be used for mowing around ponds and greenway parcels.

A front-end loader, which is useful for plowing, especially in tight quarters like cul-de-sacs and dead ends.

You can submit any number of names, and if a name is for a specific piece of equipment, be sure to specify that in your submission.

"The more pun-filled and playful the nickname, the better," the city of Madison said. "Pop culture, local character and other references are encouraged."

Submit your suggestions by sending an email to dropoff@cityofmadison.com before 4 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2023.

Once the names are received, a list of finalists will be curated, and Wisconsin Salt Wise will host an election to choose the winning names. The election is schedule to begin accepting votes on January 23, 2023, in conjunction with Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week. Voting will conclude on February 3, 2023.