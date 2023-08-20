 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 103
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111 possible.

* WHERE...Dane, Green and Rock Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

City of Middleton announces cooling centers during high heat

  • Updated
  • 0
heat awareness
MGN

The City of Middleton announced the presence of several cooling centers throughout the week as high heat and humidity is anticipated.

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The City of Middleton announced the presence of several cooling centers throughout the week as high heat and humidity is anticipated. 

The centers will serve as spaces where people can cool down if they are experiencing discomfort or danger from the high temperatures. 

The City has designated 5 centers that are open to the public at various times:

  • The Middleton Police Department at 7341 Donna Drive and the Middleton Fire Department at 7600 University Avenue are open 24 hours each day.
  • Middleton City Hall at 7426 Hubbard Avenue is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • The Middleton Senior Center at 7448 Hubbard Avenue is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
  • The Middleton Public Library at 7425 Hubbard Avenue is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 

The City of Middleton encourages residents to stay cool and hydrated, be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and look out for one another during unusually hot temperatures. 

You can find other cooling centers around the area here.

