City of Middleton announces cooling centers during high heat

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The City of Middleton announced the presence of several cooling centers throughout the week as high heat and humidity is anticipated.
The centers will serve as spaces where people can cool down if they are experiencing discomfort or danger from the high temperatures.
The City has designated 5 centers that are open to the public at various times:
- The Middleton Police Department at 7341 Donna Drive and the Middleton Fire Department at 7600 University Avenue are open 24 hours each day.
- Middleton City Hall at 7426 Hubbard Avenue is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- The Middleton Senior Center at 7448 Hubbard Avenue is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
- The Middleton Public Library at 7425 Hubbard Avenue is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The City of Middleton encourages residents to stay cool and hydrated, be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and look out for one another during unusually hot temperatures.
