City of Milwaukee to enforce curfew

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he has asked the city's police department to enforce a citywide curfew.
It comes after three shootings near the Deer District last Friday.
21 people were hurt. Police arrested 11 people. Milwaukee's police chief Jeffrey Norman is angry about what happened.
"This behavior will not be tolerated, not only in downtown, but nowhere in the city. Period. We are not going to accept this behavior as any new normalcy in regards to our community," Norman said.
The curfew in Milwaukee requires anyone under the age of 17 to be off public streets by 10 p.m. during the week, and 11 p.m. on weekends.