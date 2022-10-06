City of Portage putting federal funding to use

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The city of Portage is using federal funding to make long overdue investments.
Some of the money is going toward a new fire engine. The Portage Fire Department is using $325,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) toward the purchase. City officials say they currently have a truck from 1992 that is past due to be replaced.
Firefighters told Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) all about it when she visited on Thursday.
"This is a very impressive, very democratic process that Portage has gone through in terms of utilizing the American Rescue Plan funding in response to the pandemic," Baldwin said.
The new rig was ordered in May. It'll be delivered in March of 2024. City officials say without the federal funding, they may have had to wait to put in their order, which would have increased the cost by up to 13.5%.
Portage is also using ARPA funding to help homeowners replace lead pipes.