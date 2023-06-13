City official provides insight into new street project near downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- City officials provided more insight into a project to build a new street near downtown Madison.
La Mariposa Lane is being built from Braxton Place to West Washington Avenue.
Hannah Mohelnitzky, the Public Information Officer for Madison's Engineering Division, said the new street is meant to connect some "highly visible spaces."
Mohelnitzky says the street and utility work will be done to serve affordable housing development in the area, adding in street lighting, driveway aprons and the like as part of the project.
"So creating public right of way, meaning that there's sanitary sewer, there's electrical, there's gas, you know, all of these different things that happen with development," Mohelnitzky said.
Mohelnitzky says there will also be a shared-use path connecting Regent Street to La Mariposa Lane.
During the project, drivers will not be able to turn left into businesses if they are traveling east on Regent Street east of the Campus Mall intersection.
Mohelnitzky said while it may be an inconvenience in the short term, it's all meant to improve the area.
"Well, we're always improving our infrastructure. So we're never trying to put infrastructure in place to inconvenience people, we're trying to put infrastructure in place to help people, our community," she said.
The project is expected to be finished by next month.
Mohelnitzky said the total cost of the project is about $1.6 million.