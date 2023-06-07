City officials tout how friendly Madison is for bikers

MADISON (WKOW) — For Madison city officials, it's just another year celebrating biking in the city.
Madison Bike Week is a collaboration between the city and Madison Bikes. It celebrates everyone who gets out and rides — whether it be an everyday commute to and from work, or the occasional trip to a park.
In a press conference talking about the annual week long celebration, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said Madison is one of the most bike friendly cities in the United States.
"And in fact, we are one of only five cities in the US that has a platinum bicycle community designation. And that is a really, really big honor," Rhodes-Conway said.
She says that's partly because the city has 85 miles of off-street paths and more that 157 miles of bike lanes. She calls the lane a "backbone" of the city's infrastructure and claims it's growing all the time — as seen by construction projects.
"And so you may have noticed there's construction on South Broom Street, which will bring us a shared path, and soon on West Wilson to create a two way cycle track," Rhodes-Conway said. "And I'm sure everybody's noticed that construction on Atwood Avenue. But what you might not know is that after that is finished, we'll have an improved path through Olbrich Park, we'll have new protected bike facilities along Atwood and that will connect to the Cap City Trail."
The projects funded through the Capitol Improvement Plan and federal infrastructure grants all support the city's goal to continue being a great place to bike.
"Fundamentally, what this is about is making Madison a city where it's safe to ride your bicycle. And it's easy To get to work, to school, to shopping, to recreation to wherever you want to be on a bicycle, and that is vital to the success of our city in the long term," Rhodes-Conway said.
Robbie Weber, from Madison Bikes, is grateful for all the work the city has done to make it so bike friendly. But, she said there are still areas of the city where biking feels unsafe and thinks there's more work to be done.
"We want everyone of all ages and abilities to be able to bike anywhere at any time, regardless of their fitness level or their age, or whether they're toting kids or groceries," Weber said. "So I think we have a lot of work to do. But we are getting there. And with everyone's support, we will get there and Madison will be an even better place to bike."