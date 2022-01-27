City-sanctioned campground on Dairy Drive in Madison is nearly full

MADISON (WKOW) -- Operators of the city-sanctioned campground on Dairy Drive in Madison say they've almost filled up the site.
The site is operated by MACH OneHealth and Kabba Recovery Services. Representatives from the two organizations held a virtual meeting about the site to give community members an update on operations since the site opened in November.
There are cabins for 30 people. Twenty-six people are currently living at the site. Operators are now identifying the next four people to move in.
Three people who had moved to the campground now have permanent housing. Two others are close, according to the operators. The site offers residents connection to housing resources, help in a housing search and assistance with applications.
During the virtual meeting, feedback from the residents was shared in the form of quotes on a presentation slide. Residents said they appreciated the sense of security they had at the site and said they appreciated having staff members on site. Residents also shared concerns about cold floors in the campers and feeling like they were being watched by staff police.
One of the licensed clinic social workers who works at the site, Doug Kirk, said he's pleased with the cohesiveness of the staff and how they treat the residents.
"When [residents] come in for the first time, everyone welcomes them. 'Welcome to the community, welcome to your new home.' Treating each person with respect. They are not a homeless person. They are a person who has had some difficulties in their life, including homelessness," Kirk said.
Officials say they have had 17 police calls to the Dairy Drive site. Six of those calls led to a report.